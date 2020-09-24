Metal Gear Solid 1 And 2 May Be Coming To PC

If you’re a fan of the Metal Gear Solid series and want to play the games on your PC, you could be in luck soon. According to reports made on the Resetera forums, it looks like both Metal Gear Solid 1 and Metal Gear Solid 2 are reportedly being planned for a release on the PC.

Actually, both games were released on the PC in the past. However, both PC releases for either title were over two decades ago, so we are guessing that the upcoming releases will be remade or remastered so that they will be more compatible with modern gaming rigs.

Konami isn’t a stranger to reviving older titles for modern computers. In 2019, Konami released a compilation of several of its older titles that brought them onto modern consoles like the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

So it would not be a stretch to think that maybe Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2 could also be given a similar treatment. We have to take this with a grain of salt for now, but hopefully, we’ll have more details on this soon. These remain popular games and many would love to play them on their PC and relive the good old days.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals