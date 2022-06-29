Back when the first Mega Man Legacy Collection launched in 2015, players hoped there was more coming. And boy was there more to come. There was Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2, and Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection all coming after that first one. However, one sore point among the Mega Man fan base is the lack of a modern way to enjoy this massive amount of Mega Man Battle Network titles. Not anymore!

Well, Capcom has finally given the fan base what it’s been waiting for with the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection includes 10 games from the series, along with over 1,000 illustrations and there’s even a music mode featuring more than 150 songs. Mega Man fans are going to love this. The collection includes:

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3 White

Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is headed for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC in 2023. Get ready!

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals