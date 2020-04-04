CIGA transparent mechanical titanium watch from $248

A new gentlemen’s titanium watch has launched via Indiegogo and has won the prestigious German Design Award 2020. The unique transparent mechanical watch has raised over $2,300,000 thanks to over 11,000 backers from two successful crowdfunding campaigns.

The unique watch has been specifically “designed to highlight real men’s love of complexity with outstanding design and superb performance ” say its creators. check out the videos below to learn more about its unique award winning design and features.

The CIGA Design Z-Series mechanical titanium watch is available from $249 or £186. View the demonstration video below to learn more about the watches transparent design that allows you to see its internal mechanism as time passes by.

“Man has always been fascinated by how things work, especially regarding the beauty of complex engines and complicated mechanisms. Rather than conceal the inner workings behind a characterless exterior, we believe it’s time to bring things out into the open. To see the precise and beautiful mechanics of a watch at work. This is the watch with nothing to hide. A sophisticated transparent fully automatic timepiece made from Titanium and Sapphire Crystal that affords its wearer and those around him a chance to marvel at its inner workings and inherent strength.”

“Containing the precise mechanics is a shell of Grade 2 Titanium, one of the strongest and most distinctive metals. It has unparalleled corrosion resistance and is 40% stronger and 30% lighter than stainless steel—the current standard for watchmakers. The Seagull AAA automatic self-winding mechanics keeps your watch charged without the need of batteries. The natural movement of your wrist literally energizes your watch and makes its wheels and gears move. As you move, a spring winds, storing energy for up to 40 hours. No manual winding required!“

