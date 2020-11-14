Matrix Pillow eliminates snoring, relieves muscle strain, and brings you a restful nights sleep

If you suffer from disturbed sleep you may be interested in a new next-generation pillow designed by a team based in the United States. The Matrix Pillow has been specifically designed to relieve muscle strain and provide you with a restful night sleep. Other features include the ability to eliminate snoring making users more energetic thanks to improved sleep patterns.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $69 Price or £53 , offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Matrix Pillow Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime later this month . To learn more about the Matrix Pillow project checkout the promotional video below.

“It was really hard to get a good night’s sleep as i suffer from the chronic neck pain and snore. Luckily, it won’t bother me anymore. Thanks to The Matrix Pillow! As we all know, our bodies need enough sleep to awake rested and ready for the day’s activities. We spend about a third of our lives sleeping but how many of us get the rest we need? Do you wake up feeling good mentally and physically?”

“Most problems like head and neck pain, snoring, and insomnia are caused by improper sleep positions with a bad pillow. When you turn onto your side your cervical spine goes out of alignment, leaving your head and neck without enough support and that muscle strain accumulates all night. A typical pillow can’t self-adjust to your different sleep positions to provide adequate support, leaving you feeling tired and sore in the morning.”

Custom text For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Matrix Pillow crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

