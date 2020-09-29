Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Delayed Until 2021

The original Mass Effect trilogy was one of the most highly-rated RPGs in recent memory, with the company’s newer take on the Mass Effect franchise kind of falling flat with fans. If you are wondering what the deal is regarding the original games and have never played, then you might have to wait until 2021 to find out. That’s when Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will arrive.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is the remastered trilogy of the original Mass Effect games. It was supposed to be released in October, but a report from GamesBeat is claiming that based on people familiar with the development of the game, it has been pushed to 2021. Sad news for fans.

The holdup is because of the first Mass Effect game. In terms of quality, it just isn’t holding up as well compared to the other two titles, so it would not only make bad first impression for new gamers, but it could also be a disappointing release for fans who had already played it and were hoping for better quality.

So we don’t know when in 2021 the title will be released, except that it will apparently be in the “early” part of the year. It is better than 2022.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals