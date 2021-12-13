Marvel’s Eternals Will Hit Disney+ In January

With the pandemic many still don’t want to go to the cinema, some people might not be comfortable being in an enclosed space with a lot of other people. This is why many movie studios have found other ways of releasing their movies, like by using streaming services.

If you have been eagerly anticipating Marvel’s Eternals but don’t want to go to the movies, you’ll be happy to know that Disney has announced that in January 2022, Eternals will be available for streaming through the Disney+ platform. It will be streamable in the IMAX Enhanced format if you enjoy watching movies in this format at home.

While some of Disney’s movies in 2020 and 2021 were released directly to Disney+, some were released with a premium fee added, like Black Widow. The company has been moving away from this format, like with Shang-Chi where the movie was released in cinemas first before it eventually made its way onto Disney+.

The same thing is happening with the Eternals, but it is expected to be the last movie to do this before Disney goes back to its more traditional releases. Movies will eventually make their way onto Disney+, but the window between cinema and Disney+ releases will be longer from now on.

Source Ubergizmo

