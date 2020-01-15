Marvel’s Avengers game delayed until September 4th

It always stinks when a game that you are looking forward to gets delayed. For instance, the Final Fantasy VII Remake isn’t the only Square Enix game facing delays right now. Crystal Dynamics has pushed the release of Marvel’s Avengers from May 15th to September 4th. Say it ain’t so.

The extra months will allow more time for “fine tuning and polishing the game so that it’s actually fun to play,” studio heads Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg said in a notice both on Crystal Dynamics’ site and on Twitter. This stinks, but at least you know that they are focused on quality. If you were worried about the game, you might get rest a little easier having heard the news.

However much the delay helps the game, it’s bad timing. The Black Widow movie will premiere in major markets on May 1st and this would’ve been a great tie-in. However, September isn’t too late to remind people of the movie, but it’s clearly past the summer blockbuster season when it would have made more of an impact. Hopefully, the finished product is worth the wait and not just another game that will be forgotten quickly. We will see soon enough.

Source Engadget

