Marvel cuts two of its Hulu animated shows

Hulu’s animated Marvel show lineup won’t feature as many characters as we might have hoped. The Hollywood Reporter hears that Marvel has cut two of the shows, Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler, in favor of focusing its energy on the remaining MODOK and Hit Monkey as well as the live-action Helstrom. You can’t have everything I guess.

Howard The Duck fans will be heartbroken. There’s no known reason why (since the involved companies have declined to comment so far), but it follows a reported attempt at a complete rethink of Tigra following “creative differences” with Marvel. This might not be good news for all of the remaining shows if companies aren’t getting along.

This shift comes as Marvel unifies work on its movie and TV projects under one larger Marvel Studios team headed up by Kevin Feige.

Whatever the reasons, it looks like Marvel is adjusting its broader streaming strategy. It’s putting most of its energy into Disney+ shows, which is why it recently bumped up WandaVision’s debut. Hulu is still serving as the home for more mature Marvel shows, but it looks like it might not play as large a role as first thought. We will see what happens.

