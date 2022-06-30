Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Arrives In October

When Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle arrived on Switch in 2017, it was a success that merged the worlds of Nintendo’s Super Mario franchise with Ubisoft’s Rabbids. It was a turn-based tactical title starring all of your favorites. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope aims to carry forward the legacy of that initial game. Now we have more info.

Outlandish enemies have suddenly appeared, and they are trying to take the energy possessed by Sparks, who look like to be Rabbid versions of the Lumas from Super Mario Galaxy. So Mario and his friends have to again join forces with the Rabbids.

The battles here are turn based just like its predecessor, making for some very interesting game play. The trailer reveals that this time around, Bowser is joining the team. Who knows what powerful attacks and abilities he brings to the table? We will find out very soon. Thankfully, we do not have to wait long, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope comes to Switch on October 20.

If you liked the first game, you will probably enjoy this one as well. With both characters from the Mushroom Kingdom and from the Rabbids games, there’s a lot for fans to love here. The first game had some really funny moments as well.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

