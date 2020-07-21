Mario Kart Tour now works in landscape mode

When Nintendo introduced Mario Kart Tour for Android and iPhone last year, fans loved the idea, but the company made a few questionable decisions. Like what? Well, like not offering a multiplayer experience and making the game playable only in portrait mode. Fans were not happy about those decisions. Nintendo added multiplayer mode back in March, and today, it made the game playable in landscape. So that should address those problems anyway.

You will like that you can now flip between portrait and landscape while you’re playing, and landscape mode offers a new control layout too. The changes make a lot of sense and they certainly increase the playability of the game, making it a bit more appealing.

For the most part, Mario Kart Tour works very well. Its simplicity makes it an approachable racer for just about any player. The tracks are really lovely, and you still get to hit people with green shells of course. It’s a “free-to-start” title, which adds the complexity of different currencies, stores and experience point systems. We’ll see if Nintendo has any more updates up its sleeve for this game to make it even better still. Time will tell if they do or not.

Source Engadget

