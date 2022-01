Mario Kart 9 May Be In Development

It has been a long time since we saw a new Mario Kart title hit. The last major title was Mario Kart 8 which was originally released for the Wii U in 2014, and then an enhanced Deluxe version was then released for the Nintendo Switch in 2017.

If you are looking forward to seeing a new major title released in the series, you could be in luck. According to analyst Dr. Serkan Toto, Mario Kart 9 is apparently in development, and Nintendo could actually tease the game later this year.

The analyst adds that the game is expected to have a new twist, though Nintendo usually introduces new elements in new titles to help keep things interesting and exciting. For example, there was the introduction of two-character karts and also anti-gravity features in some of the other titles.

We do not know if the new Mario Kart 9 will be launching on the Switch or the next version of the Switch. There have long been rumors about Nintendo working on a “Pro” version of the console, something that the company has denied many times, but since the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are here, it would make sense that Nintendo could be planning new hardware to keep up with the others.

Source Ubergizmo

