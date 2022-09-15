Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Next Wave Of DLC Adds Merry Mountain And Peach Gardens

We’re rapidly approaching the halfway point for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass content. With two of the six promised waves of new courses already here, Nintendo has begun teasing what we can expect with the third wave, which is coming this holiday season. During Nintendo Direct, we learned about the first two courses coming in the third eight-course wave of new tracks.

The first course for Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass is Merry Mountain. It is a holiday-themed track that first made its debut in Mario Kart Tour in 2020 as part of the Winter Tour. If you are looking for something not holiday-themed, Nintendo is also bringing Peach Gardens, a track that first appeared in Mario Kart DS way back in 2005.

Wave 1 gave us favorites like Coconut Mall (Wii), Choco Mountain (N64), and Sky Garden (GBA), while Wave 2 gave us tracks like Kalimari Desert (N64), Mario Circuit 3 (SNES), and Mushroom Gorge (Wii). Each wave has also given us two tracks from Mario Kart Tour, with Wave 2 also including an all-new course in Sky-High Sundae. Fans have to love all of these courses. They are a lot of fun.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 3 will arrive this holiday season.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals