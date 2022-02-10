Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting 48 courses from older games with a paid DLC

The latest Nintendo Direct revealed that it isn’t done with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe just yet. That is great news for fans. The company is remastering courses from older games in the series and bringing them to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as a paid DLC.

The first set of courses will arrive on March 18th. Next month, you’ll be able to race around tracks like Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii, Choco Mountain from Mario Kart 64 and Tokyo Blue from Mario Kart Tour, and five other versions of classic courses. It is a blast from the past.

Nintendo will add eight courses at a time in six waves. All of the 48 courses should be available by the end of 2023. Pre-orders for the $25 Booster Course Pass are open now. But, if you’re a subscriber to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, you’ll get access to the remastered courses at no extra cost.

The company previously offered subscribers a paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons expansion as part of the plan as well. Expansion Pack costs $50 per year for an individual plan and $80 annually for a family membership. You need either that or a Switch Online subscription to play with friends online if you own a Nintendo Switch console.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Nintendo

