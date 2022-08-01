Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2 Hits Next Month

Back during February’s Nintendo Direct, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe got a lot of attention thanks to the announcement of 48 race tracks, both new and old, that are coming to the racing game by 2023. 48! It’s insane. The first wave dropped in March along with a 2.0 update. Wave 2 is just around the corner now and promises tracks like the Turnip and Propeller Cups next month.

So we are getting some familiar courses across multiple consoles, including the Super NES, Gameboy Advance, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, Wii, and Mario Kart Tour games. It’s pretty sweet. All courses can be played locally or online beginning on August 4.

Here are some details for each cup thanks to a recent press release:

Turnip Cup

Tour New York Minute – Zip past towering skyscrapers and enjoy a scenic drive through the park in this Big Apple-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

SNES Mario Circuit 3 – Drift your way around tight corners and avoid the Warp Pipes in this classic course that originated in Super Mario Kart on Super NES.

N64 Kalimari Desert – This desert race features frequent run-ins with an old-fashioned steam locomotive that crosses the course – be careful not to cause any delays!

DS Waluigi Pinball – Launch, bump and weave across this course themed after a giant pinball table, complete with colorful lights and sounds. Just try not to tilt!

Propeller Cup

Tour Sydney Sprint – Soak up the sunshine as you soar above the bay and cruise around the sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.

GBA Snow Land – Try not to slip and slide on this wintry course from Mario Kart: Super Circuit. Just remember: Cooler heads will prevail.

Wii Mushroom Gorge – This course features an underground cavern, deep chasms and giant mushrooms to spring off of – make sure you land safely!

Sky-High Sundae – The competition may heat up, but that doesn’t mean you can’t chill out in this sweet race, which is filled with larger-than-life desserts at nearly every turn. Prove you’re number one under the sun(dae) in this debut course!

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

