Malware Discovered On At Least 30,000 Macs

Since Windows is more widely used compared to Mac, it would obviously benefit hackers and scammers to create malware that is designed to target Windows computers instead of Mac, but this doesn’t mean that Macs are completely safe. In fact, researchers recently discovered a mysterious strain of malware on at least 30,000 Mac computers which is concerning.

This malware, called Silver Sparrow is odd. At the moment, the current goal of the malware and its payload is a mystery. Based on what researchers at Malwarebytes and Red Canary have discovered so far, the Macs that are infected connect to a control server once every hour to check in for new commands, but aside from that, it does nothing apparently.

It also looks like there is a self-destruct feature, likely to help hackers cover their tracks, but so far, it has yet to be used . While it sounds like no big deal, the fact that it seemingly does nothing has researchers worried. There may be something bigger and more nefarious going on.

The malware has been discovered, so it has allowed Apple to revoke the binaries used by the malware so it should prevent users from accidentally installing it. The malware has also been found to target both the Intel and M1 variants of Apple’s Macs.

Source : LifeHacker : Ars Technica : Ubergizmo

