Malaysia Train Officers Get Temperature Scanning Helmets

As the coronavirus continues around the world, one of the things that we can do is to practice good personal hygiene and social distancing. Businesses are also taking temperatures of visitors to see if anyone is having a fever, which is one of the signs of a person infected by the virus.

Over in Malaysia, officers working for KTMB train systems have been given special temperature scanning helmets that are very futuristic and work. This will help the officers scan the temperatures of train passengers to keep an eye out for anyone that might have the virus.

In Malaysia, many businesses and restaurants have set themselves up with automated temperature scanners, but the helmets could help the government keep an eye out for situations where the scanners might have missed someone or could be inaccurate. Having additional tools will help the area keep the numbers down.

Right now these helmets are only worn by the officers who patrol the train stations, and we don’t know if this could eventually become a tool that might be deployed to other law enforcement agencies in the country. But for the moment, the train station officers will be the only ones that have it.

Source Ubergizmo

