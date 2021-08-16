Madden NFL has a soundtrack album

With all of the licensed music it uses, I’m surprised EA has never released a Madden NFL soundtrack. Well, that is happening now. The publisher has teamed up with Interscope Records to release its first album for the popular football game franchise, Madden NFL 22: The Soundtrack. The title pays homage to big names and indie artists alike with artists like Swae Lee, Tierra Whack, and several up-and-comers. Hopefully, it is a good soundtrack to accompany your football adventures as you play the game.

There is a lot of music here. The full game will include more than 50 extra tracks while you’re playing the new Yard mode, including originals from artists like Killer Mike and hit-of-the-moment songs from artists like Drake and Lil Baby. So I guess there should be something for just about everyone.

You can stream or buy the soundtrack through typical services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer. The soundtrack will not convince you to buy Madden if you weren’t already sold on the game, but the point is that, like other game soundtracks, it’s just another way to capitalize on the game beyond the usual sales. So if you like it, you can now check it out.

Source Engadget

