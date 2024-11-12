M3 Pro vs M4 Pro MacBook Pro: Is It REALLY Worth Upgrading?

The MacBook Pro lineup has been a go-to choice for professionals seeking powerful and reliable laptops. With the introduction of the M4 Pro, Apple has raised the bar, offering significant improvements over its predecessor, the M3 Pro. The video below from Kyle Erickson delves into the key differences between the two models, helping you determine whether upgrading to the M4 Pro is worth the investment.

Display and Design: A Brighter Experience

At first glance, the M3 Pro and M4 Pro MacBook Pro models appear identical, sharing the same sleek design and dimensions. However, upon closer inspection, the M4 Pro stands out with its enhanced display capabilities. Boasting 1,000 nits of SDR brightness, the M4 Pro offers a significant improvement over the M3 Pro’s 600 nits. This increased brightness ensures better visibility in various lighting conditions, making it ideal for professionals who require precise color accuracy for their work.

In addition to the brighter display, the M4 Pro introduces a 12-megapixel ultrawide webcam with a unique “desk view” feature. This enhancement improves the video conferencing experience by providing a wider field of view, allowing users to showcase their workspace or collaborate more effectively during virtual meetings.

Performance: Unleashing the Power of M4

The M4 Pro MacBook Pro takes performance to new heights, thanks to its advanced specifications. Equipped with a 12-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, the M4 Pro outshines the M3 Pro’s 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU. This translates to a remarkable 40% improvement in GPU performance, making the M4 Pro the ideal choice for professionals engaged in graphics-intensive tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming.

Moreover, the M4 Pro comes with 24GB of RAM, surpassing the M3 Pro’s 18GB. This increased memory capacity enhances multitasking capabilities, allowing users to seamlessly switch between multiple applications and handle resource-intensive projects with ease. The M4 Pro also features a higher memory bandwidth of 273 GB/s, compared to the M3 Pro’s 150 GB/s, ensuring faster data processing and smoother overall performance.

Connectivity: Thunderbolt 5 Takes Center Stage

The M4 Pro MacBook Pro introduces Thunderbolt 5, a significant upgrade from the Thunderbolt 4 found in the M3 Pro. With Thunderbolt 5, users can enjoy transfer speeds of up to 120 Gbps, facilitating quicker data transfers and improved connectivity with external devices. While the number of ports remains the same, the enhanced specifications of Thunderbolt 5 provide a noticeable boost in overall connectivity performance.

Battery Life: Lasting Longer, Working Smarter

Professionals often find themselves working on the go, and battery life plays a crucial role in their productivity. The M4 Pro MacBook Pro excels in this aspect, offering an impressive 22 hours of usage on a single charge. This is a significant improvement over the M3 Pro’s 18 hours, allowing users to work uninterrupted for longer periods without worrying about finding a power outlet.

Weighing the Pros and Cons

While the M4 Pro MacBook Pro offers numerous advancements, it’s essential to consider your specific needs and requirements before making the upgrade. The M4 Pro’s enhanced performance, brighter display, and improved connectivity make it an attractive choice for professionals who demand the best from their laptops. However, if your work primarily involves basic tasks and you don’t require the advanced features offered by the M4 Pro, the M3 MacBook Air or similar models may still suffice.

It’s worth noting that some aspects, such as internal SSD speeds, remain consistent between the M3 Pro and M4 Pro models. Additionally, potential issues may arise when running applications from external SSDs on macOS, regardless of the model. However, the M4 Pro’s significant upgrades in performance and connectivity justify its launch price, which remains the same as the M3 Pro.

Final Verdict: Is the Upgrade Worth It?

The M4 Pro MacBook Pro represents a substantial leap forward from its predecessor, the M3 Pro. With its brighter display, enhanced performance, improved connectivity, and longer battery life, the M4 Pro is a compelling choice for professionals who demand the best from their laptops. If your work involves graphics-intensive tasks, frequent video conferencing, or the need for seamless multitasking, the M4 Pro is definitely worth considering.

However, if your requirements are more modest and you don’t necessarily need the advanced features offered by the M4 Pro, you may find that the M3 Pro or even the M3 MacBook Air still meet your needs effectively. Ultimately, the decision to upgrade depends on your specific use case, budget, and the value you place on the enhanced capabilities of the M4 Pro.

Source & Image Credit: Kyle Erickson



