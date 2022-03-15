Lyft adds temporary fuel surcharge

It looks like Lyft will soon add a temporary fuel surcharge to rides. The company will give these fees to drivers in order to offset the cost of gas, which has increased since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The company hasn’t revealed how much the surcharge will cost users per ride though, or how long the measure will likely be in place, or whether rides in electric vehicles will be affected by this at all.

“We’ve been closely monitoring rising gas prices and their impact on our driver community,” Lyft senior communications manager CJ Macklin said. “Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices we’ll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers. We’ll share more details shortly.”

Adding a surcharge follows a similar move by competitor Uber. So beginning this Wednesday, customers who take an Uber ride will pay a fuel surcharge of between 45 cents and 55 cents. Uber Eats deliveries will cost between 35 cents and 45 cents more as well. Uber says will reevaluate the fee after 60 days and, just like Lyft, all of the surcharge fees will go to drivers and couriers to cover costs.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Lyft

