Lumina Fat Iron removes fat, stretch marks, wrinkles and more

After a successful Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign the unique Fat Iron has now transitioned to Indiegogo InDemand, providing a second chance for those that didn’t take advantage of the discounted prices on the original campaign. Launched via Indiegogo the campaign has already raised over $1,00,000 thanks to over 7, 000 backers. Pledges are now available from $249, offering a massive 37% saving off the recommended retail price with shipping expected to take place in a couple of months time during August 2020.

“The only FDA cleared device made for home-use that lets you sculpt the body you want. Fat Iron combines 3 clinically proven powerful Fat-reducing and skin-tightening technologies. They work in synergy to iron away stubborn fat, stretch marks, saggy skin, and wrinkles while strengthening & toning your muscles. All of that in only 15 min/day.”

“Fat Iron uses the same technology they use in fancy clinics. In those clinics, they add lots of wires, a big stand, and an impressive screen only to justify the price they charge; but only a small part does the work. Fat Iron uses the same powerful technology in a compact, affordable, and comfortable for home-use device… And only requires 15minutes of use a day. “

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Stubborn fat cells are high in alpha receptors which prevents them from releasing their fat content regardless of sport and diet. The powerful technology of Fat Iron is strong enough to empty those stubborn fat cells easily and safely. Women usually accumulate those cells around the thighs, hips and lower belly while men tend to have them on the love handles area. We all struggle to lose fat but sometimes that’s only half the battle. After we’ve lost the fat we often suffer from saggy uneven skin and unappealing stretch marks, without mentioning the cellulite that persisted after the diet”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals