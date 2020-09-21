Live PlayStation 5 photos show how big the console is

Sony’s new console is big. Sony’s PlayStation 5 hasn’t really shown up in live photos, making it difficult to judge the size of the console. But now, the game console has finally made a real-world appearance in a filing at Taiwan’s NCC and it’s obvious that the PS5 is a large console. Sony has told us about the PS5’s 15.4-inch length (or height), 10.2-inch depth and 4.1-inch thickness, but these photos put those dimensions into context. It is a beast, so you will have to make some extra room for it.

This should be the largest console so far. It’s larger overall than the Xbox Series X (but not as thick though), and even bigger than the original PlayStation 3, the first Xbox, and the Xbox One. That should put it in perspective. Sony also hasn’t included the stand or the “largest projection” of the PS5’s body into these numbers either.

Most gamers will not care about the size. Games and price matter more. But you do have to take size into consideration when it comes to where you will sit this beast. We all want a next-gen system but some of us may not have much free space on our desks.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals