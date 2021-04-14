Live-Action Gundam Movie Coming To Netflix

Live-action movies involving massive robots battling each other do already exist, but so far we have yet to see that treatment given to the popular anime series Gundam. Until now. Netflix has announced that they will be developing a live-action movie set in the Gundam universe and it will be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

Vogt-Roberts is the director behind Kong: Skull Island, so it seems like a good fit. There have been rumors about a possible live-action Gundam movie for years, and now it looks like it will finally be happening. Much to the delight of Gundam fans.

Aside from the announcement and confirmation that a movie is in development, we don’t know much else. According to Netflix, the story is still under wraps so we don’t know what the plot is or if it will be faithful to the anime/manga. There is also no mention of casting yet so we don’t know who will be starring in the movie just yet either.

There is also no mention of a release date so it’s hard to say when it will be released, but 2022 seems most likely or later. This should be an interesting movie if they can get the details just right.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals