LinkedIn is shutting down its Stories feature

LinkedIn is getting rid of Stories. The company will shut down the feature by the end of September, only a year after launching it. Stories aren’t a perfect fit for every social network it seems. LinkedIn says that its users want videos that stay on their profiles permanently, not videos that vanish.

“In developing Stories, we assumed people wouldn’t want informal videos attached to their profile, and that ephemerality would reduce barriers that people feel about posting,” Liz Li, LinkedIn’s senior director of product wrote. “Turns out, you want to create lasting videos that tell your professional story in a more personal way and that showcase both your personality and expertise.”

And so, the company’s going back to the drawing board so to speak. It will take what it learned from Stories (like users wanting creative tools to polish videos in a professional way) to create a “reimagined video experience across LinkedIn that’s even richer and more conversational.”

Almost every major social network jumped on the Stories bandwagon after Snapchat and Instagram found huge success using it. Though the feature has proven a hit on YouTube and Facebook, Stories haven’t worked on every platform. You win some, you lose some.

Source Engadget

