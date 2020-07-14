LinkedIn Hit With Lawsuit For Reading Clipboard Data

One of the features that Apple introduced in iOS 14 that improves user privacy, is that the OS will notify users whenever their clipboard has been accessed by an app. This makes it a more transparent process so users know which apps are accessing the data on their devices, and puts it all out to see.

Thanks to this feature, a recent study has shown that there are over 50 apps, some of them extremely popular, which were accessing clipboard data without the user’s knowledge. LinkedIn was one of these apps, and now it looks like the company has found themselves in some legal trouble as a result.

A lawsuit has been filed against the company and the person filing the lawsuit, Adam Bauer, alleges that LinkedIn accessed the clipboard on his iOS device without notifying him. While LinkedIn has yet to comment on this lawsuit, following the revelation that many apps had been accessing the iOS clipboard, LinkedIn stated that they would be ending this practice.

Others have been caught doing the same thing, like TikTok and Reddit, but this is the first time we’re hearing about a lawsuit being filed as a result, and it looks like LinkedIn is the first.

Source Ubergizmo

