Lime’s scooters and e-bikes to get double the battery life

Mobility startup Lime has started rolling out a new swappable battery to its fleet of electric bikes and scooters. More battery life would be awesome. According to the company, it is a significant upgrade over the one it uses now. The almost 1 kWh battery features twice the capacity of Lime’s previous .46 kWh design. And the battery is compatible with the company’s existing Gen4 and Citra e-bikes and scooters so that Lime can enhance the capabilities of those vehicles without replacing them outright.

Lime says it plans to deploy the battery in a handful of cities over the summer, including Paris and Long Beach, before rolling it out to a wider segment. This means that Lime’s vehicles can travel further, which lets the company save on operating costs since its charging vans no longer need to make as many trips.

The timing is perfect coming after a decline in ridership at the beginning of the pandemic when the company saw people turn to its service for their transportation needs even more. And then there are gas prices in the US and other parts of the world that are at historic highs, so people are looking for more affordable and safe ways to travel.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Lime

