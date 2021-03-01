Prepd Chef non-stick, cast iron, lightweight skillet

Chefs and home cooks searching for a lightweight, non-stick, cast-iron skillet, may be interested in the new Prepd Chef Skillet currently available via Kickstarter. With still 24 days remaining campaigners raised over $700,000 thanks to over 4500 backers. The Prepd Chef Skillet has been specifically designed to provide you with a lighter, smoother, and more agile cast-iron cooking utensil and is available in two different sizes, an 8 inch and a larger 10 inch. Unlike other types of pans, cast-iron cooks food evenly, not just on the surface. Cast-iron has far superior heat retention and the greatest thermal mass, so it can transmit heat far beyond the surface of the pan. This results in unbeatable sears, juicy roasts, and perfectly golden bakes that no other pan can offer, say its designers.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $75 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Prepd Chef campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Prepd Chef skillet project play the promotional video below.

“The cast-iron skillet is the cornerstone of any serious kitchen. With it, you can sear, bake, or fry with unbeatable results. No other type of pan even comes close to its performance and it lasts forever. But due to its weight, cast-iron is often overlooked in favor of less capable pans. We set out to change that. “

“By reducing the design to its simplest, most minimal form, Prepd Chef Skillet is more than 30% lighter than traditional cast-iron without compromising its unbeatable searing power. With it, you can sear, bake, fry, and even sauté – it’s the ultimate everyday pan!”

“After polishing, we season the pan with 4x layers of grapeseed oil, baking each layer at high temperature for over an hour. The extra hours of polishing and seasoning result in an incredibly smooth, naturally non-stick finish — without any of the synthetic chemicals, so you can cook at high heat without any worries.”

Source : Kickstarter

