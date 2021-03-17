iSwift Pi folding, lightweight laptop desk perfect for bed or couch from $69

If you have been enjoying working from your bed or couch during the latest pandemic lockdowns, but have struggled keeping your laptop in the right position. You may be interested in a new solution called the iSwift Pi. A lightweight folding laptop desk that can be used in bed or on your couch and is a perfect accessory for digital nomads working from home, hotels or remotely.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $69 or £93 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the iSwift Pi campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the iSwift Pi laptop desk project review the promotional video below.

“Working in bed or on the couch has become more normal than going into the office during the quarantine time. However, if you’ve ever tried to use a laptop while sitting on a couch, bed, or chair, you know how uncomfortable it could be. The solid legs work great whether you place it on the bed while you work, or on a table to get a suitable angle to work from while standing. “

“Devised to be a lap desk and a laptop stand, iSwift Pi is a game changer, which makes you feel cozy while having a good posture when you are navigating a new WFH situation. There are four angles that you can adjust to find the perfect position while working. It means reducing the risk of repetitive stress injury such as neck and back strain, which happens when you do something mundane like typing on a keyboard over and over again.”

“iSwift Pi has two triangle legs that can be folded flat or extended to give you a raised surface to work from, making sure you have a nice and comfortable time using your laptop at bed, sofa or anywhere.”

Source : Kickstarter

