Life is Strange remasters to join the Stadia Pro lineup on February 1st

Stadia Pro members will be able to get a few notable games at no additional cost next week. After a delay, Square Enix’s Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered will hit various platforms (but not Switch, however. Sorry switch fans.) on February 1st, and subscribers can get them on the same day.

The most recent game in the narrative-driven series, Life is Strange: True Colors, hit the Stadia and other platforms on September 10th if you have been waiting for it.

Five other games will also join the Stadia Pro lineup on February 1st. Like Cosmic Star Heroine, Nanotale, Merek’s Market, Phogs and One Hand Clapping. Subscribers can add the titles to their library and play them for as long as their Stadia Pro membership stays active.

In related news, we had heard earlier this month that Stadia users will soon have another way to access the platform as well. Samsung’s 2022 TVs will let players access some cloud gaming services, like Stadia, without dedicated hardware, such as a Chromecast dongle. You will just need a compatible controller. Other TVs, including some LG models, offer direct access to Stadia too. It looks like a good time to have Stadia.

Source Engadget

Image Credit: community.stadia.com

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals