Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is delayed until 2022

A remastered collection of the first two Life is Strange games will have to wait a bit longer than expected. Square Enix says it’s pushing back the bundle of Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange: Before the Storm to early 2022. It was originally scheduled for September 30th.

“Due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic, we want to alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection,” Square Enix said in a tweet.

While the delay might be frustrating, it’s always good to see the developers getting some time to get things right. The new versions are said to include “vastly improved character animation” drawn from full facial motion capture. If you buy the ultimate edition of Life is Strange: True Colors, you will still have access to the remastered collection when it eventually arrives, so that is one way to go.

True Colors, from Before the Storm, is still on track for its September 10th release date though. And the Wavelengths DLC is scheduled for September 30th, taking the remastered collection’s old slot. A trailer will arrive on August 12th.

Source Engadget

