Life is Strange remaster collection for Nintendo Switch arrives on September 27th

Following a last-minute delay earlier in the year, the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will arrive on September 27th. The bundle is now titled the “Arcadia Bay Collection” on Switch and it brings together enhanced versions of the first two entries in the adventure series.

In case you’ve never played it, 2015’s Life is Strange stars Max Caulfield, who is a teen who finds she has the ability to rewind time after returning to her hometown of Arcadia Bay, Oregon. Max’s relationship with her childhood friend Chloe Price takes center stage. In Life is Strange’s 2017’s prequel, Before the Storm, Chloe returns to the story.

It is a hit with many fans, and the Remastered Collection has earned a few fans as well. On console and PC, the release was troubled by technical issues that made the games look even worse than the originals. Square Enix then went on to release multiple patches for the remasters, which are included in this new Switch bundle. Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection will be available in both digital and retail versions. You can also play the remasters on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia and your PC.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Dontnod

