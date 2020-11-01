Floately VOLTA levitating light

If you are searching for a unique lamp you may be interested in VOLTA, a levitating light bulb that uses a wireless power module to transmit just enough power to light the bulb without any physical connection. “But don’t worry about the electricity bill skyrocketing because it is a low power light bulb that uses energy-efficient LEDs.” Watch the video below to learn more about the VOLTA created by the development team at Floately.

VOLTA is now available to purchase with a variety of different plugs depending on your location including United States, Australian, United Kingdom and Europe.

“Combining top science and contemporary design, Volta generates an electromagnetic field between its base and bulb to levitate and spin with elegant grace. Wireless induction technology allows the LED bulb to glow with a warm, soothing light. While most light bulbs are fixed to a socket, VOLTA is powered through magnets and the air by induction, providing a soft, warm glow. Suspended in the air with almost no friction, its gentle rotating effect will keep you mesmerized in peaceful state of mind for hours.”

“VOLTA creates an atmosphere like none other. The warm, dancing lights will remind you of a flickering fire, whilst the spinning bulb will absolutely captivate your imagination. Volta was built to last. Its reinforced shatterproof bulb is protected against breaks and cracks, and its contact wires are 10 times stronger than those in the average lightbulb.”

