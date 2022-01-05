Lenovo’s Smart Frame Will Let You Display Instagram Photos

In 2020, Lenovo unveiled their Smart Frame. This is basically a display designed to look like a picture frame that will let you upload photos to it so that they can be displayed. This is great if you can’t decide on a photo or piece of art to hang on your wall. Plus you can switch it out when you need to anytime.

At CES 2022, Lenovo has announced that they will be pushing out a software update for this Smart Frame in the first quarter of 2022. With the update, Lenovo says that it will be able to support photos from Instagram, so if you typically upload your photos to Instagram, you’ll be able to display them in the Smart Frame easily.

This might be useful if you’re a photographer or artist and you want a way to showcase your work as well. And for art gallery owners or restaurant owners who might be able to use these frames to show off photos posted by their customers, so they can have an ever-changing gallery to keep things dynamic.

Lenovo previously launched the Smart Frame on Indiegogo back in 2020 and it is currently available for those in North America and Australia. It is a cool way to display images.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals