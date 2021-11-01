Lego Luigi’s Mansion sets

Now that Luigi is part of Lego Super Mario, Lego is ready to show off the little brother and shine the spotlight on him. Lego has introduced 3 Luigi’s Mansion expansion sets that give Luigi more to do since the game is designed with him in mind after all.

The $30 Lab and Poltergust set will help you get started with Luigi’s ghost vacuum, and a $40 Entryway set introduces you to the mansion itself as well as Polterpup and the game series’ Boo ghosts. Then there’s the $80 Haunt-and-Seek kit and you can create a full-fledged level, it even has hidden gems and rotating hallways. Is that spooky enough for you? Naturally, you can combine the sets or mix them with other Lego Super Mario packs for even more fun.

Lego is announcing the Luigi’s Mansion sets on Halloween, but they won’t be available until January 1st, 2022, so that kind of stinks, but at least you know they are coming. You might not mind if you or your kids enjoy the existing Super Mario collections and want more variety. This will be great for any of the fans who have fond memories of collecting ghosts in Luigi’s games. And it is Lego so it’s all fun.

Source Engadget

