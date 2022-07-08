Lego is releasing a 2,807-piece Bowser set

This October, Lego will release the largest set in its Super Mario line. A 2,807-piece model of Bowser himself. The Mighty Bowser set will be a part of Lego’s line for adults called Adults Welcome. In addition to Super Bowser coming with a Lego-version of a fireball launcher, there’s also a button to control the figure’s movements and a battle platform with two towers that are meant to be toppled over.

If you own the Super Mario Starter Course, (which includes Mario, Luigi and Peach) you can use the completed Bowser figurine to wreak some havoc in the Mushroom Kingdom. What else would you do with Bowser?

“Bowser is, quite simply, the ultimate boss – and we’re delighted to announce that we’re introducing this oversized version to the LEGO Super Mario adult line for a little added peril,” said Lego senior designer Carl Merriam.

It will cost you $270, making it the most expensive one in the lineup so far. The set isn’t available for pre-order yet, but is due to hit stores on October 1st. Super Mario fans can look forward to more expansion sets that will be unveiled in August, like a Princess Peach-themed set and a Big Spike expansion set.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Lego

