Lego International Space Station arrives February 1st

If you are a fan of the International Space Station, you are going to love this news. A new set from Lego will soon honor the International Space Station and allow you to proudly display it in your home.

This 864-piece model will cost you $70 when the company releases it on February 1st. That’s not a long time to wait at all. The astronauts should probably build one on the actual space station.

The set came out of a competition Lego held last year for the 10th anniversary of its Ideas program. The program allows fans to submit concepts they’d like to see the company manufacture and sell. With 10,438 votes, this model won 45.6 percent of the community vote. It is nicely detailed, that’s for sure.

Lego even consulted with NASA to get all the details just right. Thanks to the Ideas program, NASA and Lego have been frequent collaborators. In 2017, Lego released two NASA-inspired sets, a $170 replica of the Saturn V rocket and some models honoring the space agency’s early female pioneers. More recently, NASA helped Lego with a lunar lander set honoring the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. Now it is the ISS’ turn. It looks pretty sweet.

