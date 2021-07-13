LeBron James is coming to Fortnite on July 14th

Since Space Jam: A New Legacy is coming out this week, it makes sense that LA Lakers small forward LeBron James is making his way to Fortnite. On July 14th, two days before the movie comes out in the US, Epic will start selling two different Lebron James skins. The first is inspired by the star’s pregame style and has him wearing a cool blazer, hoodie, shorts, and shirt and tie.

The second outfit lets you dress up James in his Tune Squad uniform or a Taco Tuesday-themed outfit. And of course, all of the skins feature LeBron wearing his latest signature Nikes, which by the way also come out this month. Naturally. If you want, you can buy the skins together in a bundle that comes with extra in-game items, an emote as well as a special loading screen.

If you are keeping track, LeBron isn’t the first real-life star to hit Fortnite. Previously, Epic released skins of Travis Scott and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. Since Epic often does crossover events with other brands, it’s not surprising to see James get that same treatment. Fortnite is another channel that companies can use to market their latest products and they are taking advantage of it.

