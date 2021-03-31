Learn to play the guitar with Wristruments Apple Watch app

A unique Apple Watch application has been created aptly named Wristruments, designed to help you learn to play the guitar using augmented reality. The Wristruments app offers you a convenient way to play guitar, ukulele, and bass guitar directly from your smartwatch. Thanks to a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign Wristruments is now available via Indiegogo InDemand and will start shipping out next month during April 2021.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $39 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 80% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Wristruments campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Wristruments Apple Watch app project play the promotional video below.

“We’ve been bootstrapping Wristruments until now, and are now taking pre-orders before releasing the full version on the App Store. All supporters get immediate access to Wristruments for Guitar on Apple Watch and receive all updates before the final release.”

Features of the Wristruments app include:

– New, hands-free learning technology.

– Quick and easy lessons help you learn at your own pace.

– Play almost anything with your new library of chords, scales, and songs.

– Become a better musician every time you pick up your instrument.

– Your entire song library, right on your wrist.

– Sing and play easier than every with colored chords & scrolling lyrics.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Apple Watch app, jump over to the official Wristruments crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals