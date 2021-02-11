League of Legends RPG Ruined King to launch in early 2021

It was almost a year ago when developer Riot Games unveiled Ruined King, a story-driven game set in the League of Legends universe. We haven’t heard much about the game since though. This is because the company has been busy with Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics and other projects that took priority. But now we have a release window for the turn-based RPG: early 2021.

Riot also saidthat the game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The next-gen optimized version will be available sometime after with a free upgrade for PS4 and Xbox One owners. Ruined King is part of Riot Forge, an initiative that allows third-party developers to create games with the League of Legends license. It’s being made by Airship Syndicate, the same studio behind Darksiders: Genesis. It will have your favorite champions like Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke.

A new trailer released during the League of Legends World Championship showed off the group coming together in a tavern and then sailing toward a mysterious land controlled by the king. If you have been waiting for this one at least we know it won’t be long now.

Source Engadget

