League of Legends 2021 championship will happen in Shenzhen on November 6th

Riot Games held last year’s League of Legends finals in-person despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s doing it again as the virus subsides. The developer announced that the 2021 World Championship will be held in Shenzhen, China on November 6th. They did not mention any safety measures, though more event details are coming later and Riot has touted the 60,334-person capacity of the Universiade Sports Center venue, so maybe they aren’t concerned or have some measures in place.

The 2020 competition in Shanghai used an “isolation bubble” to protect the health of competitors. While the event went off mostly without a hitch, there were some minor setbacks. Two Vietnamese teams could not attend and there were also substitutions for players who couldn’t compete due to pandemic-related travel concerns.

Riot’s latest tournament reflects both the relative safety of the 2020 finals and confidence that public safety conditions have improved enough to make a 2021 event even more practical.

The decision also shows hope for a revival of in-person esports competition in 2021. The decision to hold the World Championship in Shenzhen comes as organizers of other events are increasingly confident that vaccinations will let them stop the virtual tourneys. Riot’s announcement may help other leagues resume in-person gameplay, even if they require some extra safety measures.

Source Engadget

