LastPass Tells Users No Passwords Were Compromised

Recently, it was reported that LastPass users were reporting strange behavior with the service. They were getting notifications that their master passwords were being used to attempt to log into their accounts. This led to some panic as some users had thought the worst had happened, and that their passwords were hacked.

Well, if you’re a LastPass user, you will be happy to hear that your passwords have not been compromised. In a statement to The Verge, LogMeIn’s Global PR’s senior director, Nikolett Bacso-Albaum told the publication that these notifications came from “fairly common bot-related activity”.

Bacso-Albaum said, “It’s important to note that we do not have any indication that accounts were successfully accessed or that the LastPass service was otherwise compromised by an unauthorized party. We regularly monitor for this type of activity and will continue to take steps designed to ensure that LastPass, its users, and their data remain protected and secure.”

Still, some users are probably a bit freaked out by this and if this is you, then you should probably make sure that you’ve enabled two-factor authentication. So even if your master password has been leaked, it will need an additional security code before you can get in. That will make you feel better.

Source Ubergizmo

