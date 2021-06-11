Last Stop is coming to consoles and PC on July 22nd

Last Stop is the latest project from Virginia developer Variable State, and it will hit consoles and PC on July 22nd. The studio says that the game is a narrative third-person anthology. You don’t play as one character, but instead you play as three different characters, all of whom are residents of London. And just like Virginia, there’s a supernatural twist to it all. The game is clearly inspired by and has some David Lynch influences.

As far as gameplay, it primarily revolves around dialogue, and there is an emphasis on roleplaying all of the playable three characters. However, exploration and a handful of minigames are there to break things up if you don’t like a lot of dialogue. Plus, the choices you make throughout the story will help shape the narrative overall.

It looks like a very unique game and fans of the developer are no doubt waiting for this one, to see if it is as good as it looks. We don’t have a long wait. So when the 22nd comes around, you can find out for yourself and you can download Last Stop on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Source Engadget

