Last Minute Deal: Save 97% on the All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle

We have a great last minute deal on the All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle is available in our deals store for just$39.99, that’s a saving of 97% off the normal price.
Here is what is included in the bundle:
- CFA Level 1: Ethical & Professional Standards
- CFA Level 1 Quantitative Methods
- CFA Level 1 Economics
- CFA Level 1 Financial Reporting & Analysis
- CFA Level 1 Corporate Finance
- CFA Level 1 Equity Investments
- CFA Level 1 Fixed Income
- CFA Level 1 Derivatives & Alternative Investments
- CFA Level 1 Portfolio Management
You can get your hands on this great deal on the All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.