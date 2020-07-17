Last Minute Deal; Save 96% on the Virtual Training Company Lifetime Subscription

We have an awesome last minute deal on the Virtual Training Company Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Virtual Training Company Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for $79, that’s a saving of 96% off the regular price.

Take a giant step towards your dream career or promotion with access to courses on everything from Unity 3D game development to Linux security. Virtual Training Company, one of the world’s largest producers of online learning, promises top-notch instruction not only on building new skills but on mastering software from Autodesk, Adobe, and more.

Master the latest software w/ over 1000 courses

Stay relevant w/ about 2 courses added a week

Watch video tutorials on software from publishers such as: Apache, Core, FileMaker, Dreamweaver, Flash & more

Study animation, graphic design & page layout

Understand MySQL & data management

Choose from a wide array of certification training courses: MCSE, CompTIA & more

Learn to code in the language of your choosing: HTML5, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails & more

Learn the ins & out of a variety of operating systems

You can find out more information about this great deal on the Virtual Training Company Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

