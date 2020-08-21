Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Last Minute Deal: Save 96% on the Complete Python eBook & Video Course Bundle

By

Complete Python eBook & Video Course Bundle

Just a quick reminder four our readers about the great deal on the Complete Python eBook & Video Course Bundle n the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Complete Python eBook & Video Course Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $29.99, it normally retails for $776.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

  1. Learning Python for Data Science (Video)
  2. Deep Learning with PyTorch (Video)
  3. Advanced Artificial Intelligence Projects with Python (Video)
  4. High-Performance Computing with Python 3.x (Video)
  5. Hands-On Machine Learning with Python & Scikit-Learn (Video)
  6. Hands-On Computer Vision with TensorFlow 2 (eBook)
  7. Hands-On Deep Learning Algorithms with Python (eBook)
  8. Hands-On Data Analysis with Pandas (eBook)
  9. Hands-On Web Scraping with Python (eBook)
  10. Mastering Object-Oriented Python (eBook)

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Complete Python eBook & Video Course Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Filed Under: Deals

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals