Last Minute Deal: Save 59% on the MacPilot Lifetime License

Just a quick reminder for our readers about our great deal on the MacPilot Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The MacPilot Lifetime License is available in our deals store for $39.99, that’s a saving of 59% off off the regular price.
With the power of UNIX and the simplicity of Macintosh, your Mac is a high-tech wellspring of untapped power! Use MacPilot to unlock over 1,200 features and access them all with the easy and familiar Macintosh user interface—no command line tools or complicated file operations required! With MacPilot, you can display hidden files in Finder, disable the startup chime, add spacers and stacks to the Dock, change the screenshot file format, run maintenance tools, and so much more. With MacPIlot, you can step out of the passenger seat of your Mac, get behind the wheel, and take real control over your computer.
Features of the MacPilot Lifetime License include :
- Unlock over 1,200 features to tweak your Mac & optimize your experience
- Toggle animations, show the Quit menu, show the file path in the window titlebar & use your screensaver as the desktop
- Customize the dock by adding spacers & smart stacks/menus
- Access a beautiful system profile that outlines advanced system information
- Optimize & repair your system by running common maintenance scripts such as cron, launch services, and prebinding
- See everything from the graphics card & RAM bus speeds to the system serial number
- View a complete list of network ports, error codes & key combos
You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below. Get this deal>
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.