Last Minute Deal: Save 53% on the HyperSonic DX Noise Cancelling Earbuds

We have an awesome deal on the HyperSonic DX Noise Cancelling Earbuds in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can save 33% off the regular price.

The HyperSonic DX Noise Cancelling Earbuds are available in our deals store for just $39.99, they normally retail for $59.

HyperSonic’s exclusive DX Noise Cancelling Earbuds are engineered to bring you the feeling of exhilaration and excitement of being on stage with your favorite singer. Equipped with a 3D Hyper Definition Sound Engine, these earbuds deliver pure sound reproduction, clarity, and improved dynamic range, revolutionizing the way you listened to music. With passive noise cancellation technology, you are assured that any ambient sound is blocked out totally.

3D Hyper Definition Sound Engine. Deliver pure sound reproduction & clarity

Deliver pure sound reproduction & clarity Passive Noise Cancellation. Ensures ambient sounds are completely blocked out

Ensures ambient sounds are completely blocked out Pillow Soft Ear-Tips. For optimum in-ear stability

For optimum in-ear stability Bluetooth 5 Technology. Eliminate call & music dropouts

Eliminate call & music dropouts Beam Forming Microphone Technology. For optimum audio clarity in video & voice calls

For optimum audio clarity in video & voice calls 20 Hours Playtime. Enjoy non-stop music entertainment

Head on over to the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below for more details on the HyperSonic DX Noise Cancelling Earbuds.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals