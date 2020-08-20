Last Minute Deal: Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE, Save 93%

We have a great last minute deal in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 93% off the Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE.

Since its launch in 2010, AgilePM has fast established itself as the world’s leading framework and certification for Agile project management. It’s widely used for project delivery to come up with the right solution at the right time. On the other hand, PRINCE 2 is a structured method to manage successful projects by dividing them into manageable and controllable stages. If you’re aiming to be a senior-level project manager, mastering these methods is crucial.

This bundle of accredited courses is designed to equip users with the know-how they need for successful projects and agile project management. Accredited Courses help you get qualified and become immediately productive as a member of an agile/project environment.

Access 360 lectures & 100 hours of content 24/7

Learn the skills needed for managing & delivering successful projects

Understand risk management, planning, handling change, organization & more

Cover the Foundation & Practitioner level content for AgilePM® Project MAnagement, PRINCE2® Project Management, and PRINCE2 Agile® Project Management syllabuses

Practice w/ interactive exercises & exam simulations

