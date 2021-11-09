Konami pulls Metal Gear Solid games from digital stores

In Konami news, Konami is removing a few Metal Gear Solid titles from digital storefronts and platforms for a time due to licensing issues. So for now at least you’ll have to find physical copies of them. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater are no longer available to buy digitally. The publisher says that it’s “working on renewing the licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game.” It is not just the individual games, Konami is also pulling bundles that include these games.

This affects titles on PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation Now, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS, GOG and NVIDIA Shield. We don’t know at this time when MGS2 and MGS3 will return to stores, or whether Konami will keep the footage in question. We will have to wait and see.

This is not the first time licensing issues have affected games after they were released. You might remember when Alan Wake disappeared from storefronts for a while after Remedy’s rights to certain songs on the soundtrack expired. And then Rockstar Games has deleted songs from various Grand Theft Auto titles over the years for the very same reason. It actually happens more than we realize.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals