Kohler’s New Showerhead Has A Speaker And Alexa Built-In

Kohler has unveiled the Kohler Moxie Showerhead which comes with a built-in speaker, and it also comes with Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa built into it.

So this means that this is basically a showerhead with a smart speaker, and with Alexa built into it. Just what we needed. This accessory will be able to do pretty much what other smart speakers can do. You can use it to make an appointment, set reminders, order food online while wet or call for an Uber, all while in the shower.

Just be aware that the speaker built into the showerhead needs to be charged. Kohler says that users should get up to five hours of playback time per charge, and obviously it will also be waterproof. That should be plenty of singing in the shower time for you. Kohler will be selling two versions of its Moxie Showerhead.

The model that comes with Alexa will be priced at $229, but there will also be a Bluetooth version that will be priced a bit cheaper at $169. There is no word on when it will be released, but it is expected to be available later in the year. Your speaker shower dreams have come true.

Source Ubergizmo

