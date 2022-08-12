Kirby’s Dream Buffet will hit the Nintendo Switch on August 17th

Kirby’s Dream Buffet, the Kirby Mario Party-like game that will arrive soon to brighten our days. Kirby is always happy and fun, after all. Now it has a release date. On August 17th, which is less than a week away, you and three friends can experience all of the Kirby fun.

As well as sharing the release date, Nintendo also went into a little more detail about what we can expect from the cutesy game. There are three game types where you will compete to eat the most strawberries. There’s a race mode with a track full of obstacles to dodge and food for Kirby to eat. The more you eat, the stronger your Kirby gets, which helps to get your competitors off the track so you can reach the goal first. There’s also a mini-game that is a small battle arena where you eat as many strawberries as you can before time runs out. In the battle royale mode, you can knock Kirbys off the platform to steal their strawberries and win.

It sounds like a lot of fun. Kirby’s Dream Buffet will cost $15. Obviously, it isn’t a huge game, but its more in line with Mario Party mini games.

Source and Image Credit The Verge

